Dr. Robert L. Daniel, 78, went to be with the Lord on March6,2020. He was born July 26,1941 in Osceola, AR to Orlie and Lena Edwards Daniel. Dr. Daniel was a dedicated pastor for thirty-eight years, having served twenty years at Harmony Baptist Church in New Albany. Robert was the loving husband of sixty-two years to Barbara Bailey Daniel and a dedicated father and grandfather to two sons, Ricky Daniel (Dottie) of Tupelo and Randy Daniel (Tammy) of New Albany; seven grandchildren ; fourteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; his sister, Dovie Perriquey; two half-sisters, Renee Malet and Crystal Neel; two step-sisters, Linda and Terry; and his step mother, Mary Frances Craft. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Lee Daniel. Pallbearers will be Bo Dillard, Dwight Moody, Johnny Pilcher, Johnny Neal, Donald Hodges and Eddie Edwards. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8,2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00pm with the funeral services at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Rev. Jason Pilcher, Rev. Jeremiah McMillen and Mark Garrett officiating. Burial will be at Greenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
