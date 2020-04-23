ASHLAND, MS -- Stephen Earl Daniel, 26, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hwy 4 East as the result of an automobile accident in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Friday April 24, 2020 at Ashland City Cemetery.

