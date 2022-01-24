Thomas Quitman Daniel went to his Heavenly home, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo at the age of 75 years old after a long illness. He was born in Raleigh, Mississippi on July 19, 1946; he is the son of Hubert Quitman Daniel and Ava Moore Daniel. After graduating from Forrest High School, Thomas soon joined the United States Navy. On September 14, 1965, he married Mary Ann together they have two children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Spending time with family was Thomas' greatest joy. Thomas had a strong work ethic. He retired after 32 years from AT&T and retired from The City of Tupelo after 25 years. His greatest loves were his Savior and family. Thomas was a dedicated and faithful member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church (now Connect Church) for over 50 years. During his membership, he worked for 25 years in the Children's Ministry and pioneered the Bus Ministry and Children's Church. Thomas leaves behind his beloved family including his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Daniel of Tupelo; two children, Tiffany Beard and her husband, Jamey, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dwayne Daniel and his wife, Amanda of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Andrea Brown and her husband, Chaz of Cleveland, Jordan Beard and his wife, Dani of Cleveland, Holden Daniel of Mooreville, and Madelyn Daniel of Mooreville; and two great-grandchildren, Addy Brown and Jackson Brown both of Cleveland. He is also survived by his mother, Ava Martin; two sisters, Ava Daniel and Beverly Chambers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Connect Church, 1650 N Veterans Memorial Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
