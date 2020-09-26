James Anthony Daniels, 44, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born November 1, 1975 in Baldwyn to James Lynn Daniels and Diane Floyd Owens. He worked for Kruger Industries before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family dearly. He leaves behind his mother, Diane Owens of Belden; three children, Chelsea Daniels of Tennessee and Kendall and Kristian Daniels of Missouri; a grandson, Kholby Daniels; his sister, Tonya Jackson (Matthew) of Hamilton; three nieces, Jessica Parker, Brittany Parker and Angel Beasley; great-nieces and nephews, Connor Keith, Camryn Young and Zoe Collins; special cousin, Scotty Daniels; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, James; and his grandparents, Laura Turner, Helen Daniels, and Sammy Lee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
