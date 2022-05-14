Juanita Robbins Daniels, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born May 22, 1939 in the Hurricane Community to Donald and Elaine Burk Robbins. Juanita was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. She was retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. Juanita enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening and spending time with her family. Services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her three sons, Terry Daniels (Cindy), Barry Daniels (Samantha) and Jeff Daniels (Holly); one sister, Jo Graham; two brothers, Lynn Robbins (Nellie) and Laine Robbins (Jan); six grandchildren, Kacie Daniels Sewell (Corey), Erin Daniels, Evan Daniels, Cora Daniels, Anna Chapman and Jacob Waldo (Christian); two great-grandchildren, Sadie Chapman and Macie Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Charles Lamar "Goody" Daniels; a son, Gary Daniels and two brothers, Duane Robbins and David Robbins. Pallbearers will be, Tim Buchanan, Nathan Robbins, Ronnie Steele, Al Britt, Jake Waldo and Riggen Bullard. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
