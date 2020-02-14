TOCCOPOLA -- Margaret Morris Daniels, 74, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

