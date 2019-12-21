WEST POINT, MS -- Ruby Robinson Daniels, 90, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthews Temple C.O.G.I.C.. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens.

