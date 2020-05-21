Mary Lucille Dankins, 86, went home to her heavenly reward peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, She is now resting in the arms of the Lord free of pain. She was born in Monroe County, August 29, 1933, to the late Billy E. & Annie Gillelyen. She was married to the late Robert Dankins at an early age. She attended school in the Athens Community and became a member of St. Paul HGDC of Aberdeen. She was the mother of the church. Mary enjoyed fishing, cooking, and sewing. She loved her family, pastor and church family, She is survived by eight wonderful children: Robert, Willie C (Evelyn) Dankins, Albert, Jimmy (Karen) Dankins all of Amory, Mae Lois (Robert) Blanchard, Annie M. Whitfield, Betty (Carl) Dobbs, and Joe Ann Dankins, all of Amory; one brother, Arthur Gilleylen of Amory: one sister, Gussie (John) Bennett of Milwaukee, WI; 14 grands, 22 great grands, and 4 great-great grands. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Burns Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. J. O. Barrentine officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today from 3 to 5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m.
