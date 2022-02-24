Robert "Sonny" Dankins, 72, departed his life on Monday, February 21, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 5, 1949, in Monroe County to the late Robert & Lucille Dankins. He graduated from East Amort High School. He was drafted into the Vietnam War. He served 2 years. He worked at Amory Garment Company for many years, also worked at Walmart until he retired in May 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories, three children: Stacey Merchant and David Merchant of Grand Rapids, Michgan, Tyson Stewart of Aberdeen, MS; four sisters: Annie Mae Whitfield, Betty (Carl) Dobbs, JoeAnn Dankins and Mae Lois (Robert) Blanchard all of Amory, MS; 3 brothers: Willie (Evelyn) Dankins of Booneville, MS, Albert Dankins, Jimmy (Karen) Dankins of Amory, MS, 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00am at Burns Cemetery. Rev. J. O. Barrentine will be officiating. Visitation will be today from 3 - 5:00pm at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.

