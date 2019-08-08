HAMILTON -- Ada Mae Danner, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Sat, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, August 9, 2019 at Belle Memorial F.H.. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.

