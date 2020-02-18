WEST POINT -- Mrs. Doris Marie McClain Danovsky, 71, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence in West Point. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 5:00-7:00 PM at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

