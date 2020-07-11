NETTLETON -- Charles "Peanut" Darby, Jr., 49, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 AM - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Enid, MS.

