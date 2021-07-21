Charles Elliot Darden passed away on July 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Georgia. He was born August 31, 1972, to Joan Clayton and Charles J. Darden in Laurel, MS. Chuck was an only child to the couple, but he was loved and nurtured by Grandparents Albert Clayton, Jr. and Addie Mae Lindsey Clayton, as well as George and Susie Pack Darden. His life was enhanced by growing up in the household with the love and support of aunts: Ophelia, Carolyn, Fonda, Gloria, Addie, and the guidance of uncles Albert and John Clayton. Chuck earned first chair as a saxophonist in the State of Mississippi Band competition in 1988. He also played in an R & B band while earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA. After college, most of his life was spent in Greater Atlanta, Georgia. He continued his love of music and singing by sharing both with all of his children. Chuck worked in wireless communications, retail merchandising, and specialized transportation. In each field, customer service was his priority, and helping people was his mission and specialty. Left to cherish his memories: his father Charles J. Darden and stepmother, Jo Anne; his children Erin Whitfield Morgan (Wilburn), Devinnerre Darden, CJ Bradley-Darden and Kyndall Darden; his grandchildren Jaxon and Braxton Morgan; his stepfather Perry Dozier; his uncles John E. Darden, Sr. (Lois), George O. Darden (Lottie), David W. Darden (Ann), Albert Clayton (Sharon); his aunts Barbara Rushing, Zenobia Hawkins, Ophelia Hales (Ronald), Gloria Taylor, Addie Clayton, and Fonda McGee (Brian) and a host of cousins (many of whom were considered nieces and nephews) and friends. Preceding him in death were both sets of grandparents, his mother Joan Clayton Dozier, his uncles William "Bill" Darden and John Clayton, and his aunts Carolyn Satcher and Shirley Waters. Visitation will be held today from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Darden and Sons Funeral Home, 1075 F Avenue, Amory, MS. Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 23 at the Masonic Cemetery, Amory, MS at 1:00 pm. If inclement weather prevents Graveside Services to proceed, Services will be held at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Amory, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following fund: C E Darden Children, 1 Highland Court, Amory, MS 38821 for the future higher educational pursuits of Chuck's 2 youngest children and 2 grandchildren.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.