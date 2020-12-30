69, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. William Henry Darden, Sr. was born to his late parents, Howard Darden, Sr. and Caledonia Johnson-Darden on March 13, 1951 in Chickasaw, Co. Mr. Darden was a 1969 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. He also worked at Super Sagless for many years until he was disabled. William Darden, Sr. is survived by one son; William H. (Ingram) Darden, Jr. of Nettleton. Four sisters; Rebecca Waters of Detroit, MI, Gloria Heard of Detroit, MI, Mary C. Naylor of Menands, NY, and Cathy (Nathaniel) Cunningham of Okolona. One brother; Charles Darden of Okolona. William Henry Darden, Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Pruitt Darden. One daughter, Khalilah Darden. One nephew, Edwin Darden and two brothers, Robert Lee Darden and Howard Darden, Jr. The visitation will be Fri., Jan. 1, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out policy implemented. The service will be Sat., Jan. 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove East church cemetery in Okolona with Rev. Robert Williams officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all services.
