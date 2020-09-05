Wyatt Payton Darling, 3 months, passed away on Friday, August 29, 2020. He was born May 5, 2020 in New Albany to Les and Brooklyn Murry Darling. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Marty Merritt and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Wyatt is survived by his loving parents, Leslie "Les" Darling and Brooklyn Murry Darling; his beautiful sister, Aria Darling; his grandparents, Christy Murry and Lisa and Randy Darling; his great grandparents, Harvey and Judy Stout, Shelby and Thomas Bagwell and Rebecca and Larry Murry; his great-great grandmother, Othella Gaines; and his great-great grandfather, Lamar Moody. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Murry; an uncle Payton Murry; his great-great grandmother, Colleen Moody and his great-great grandfather, Samuel Gaines. Pallbearers will be Kyle Dodd, Zach Verrell, Jacob Harden and Jason Darling. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
