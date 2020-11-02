Mary Nell Darracott, 63, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home in Vina. She was born December 13, 1956 to the late Orville Spencer and the late Nellie Trentham Barrett. She loved being around her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing. Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Parker officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Thursday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters: Christi Pearce of New Albany, Roseanna Wright of Fulton, Amy Wright of Fulton; son, Michael (Amber) Pearce of Iuka; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Angie Evans and Anna Marie Lockett both of Vina, AL; brother, Robert "Bob" Covington of MO. Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nellojean Plunkett; brothers: Johnny O'Neal Spencer and Jimmy Dale Spencer; grandson, Benjamin Hewitt; husband, Richard Wright Pallbearers will be Jonah Greathouse, Joshua Greathouse, Bobby Ashley, Tony Guntharp, Danny McCullars, Terry Fowler Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Pearce, Dailen Pearce, Brandon Pearce, Hunter Williams, Matthew Van Dyke, Jonathon Van Dyke Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
