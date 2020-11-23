Celia Daugherty, 62, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Tupelo Chapel of Memories @ Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center. Visitation will be on Nov.24,2020 at 12:00 noon until service time at Magnolia Suite @ Associated Family. Visit our website for more information. associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.

