Cordery Ruth Daugherty, 69, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born on March 14, 1951 in MS to parents Linza Watson and Velma Watson. She lived most of her life in the Dorsey Community. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She was of the Church of God faith. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Itawamba County on Friday, September 4, 2020 with Bro. Ronnie Martin and Bro. Shawn Martin officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son, Rodney Pruitt (Connie) of the Richmond Community; three daughters, Shelley Reeves Butler (John) of Gulf Shores, AL; Jennifer Daugherty of the Dorsey Community; Teresa Lovelace of the Dorsey Community; thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands William "Bill" Pruitt, and Carlos Daugherty, two brothers, and one sister. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.