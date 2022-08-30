Linda Gayle Hardwick Daugherty, 79, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 9, 1942 to the late Darrell Hardwick and the late Ruby Rhea Ralston Wells. She retired from Department of Human Services after many years of service. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, bowling, and crocheting. She received great joy in sharing her crocheted items with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her great grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and watching the younger ones grow. Services are private family only. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her Son, Brian (Danielle) Daugherty of Fulton, Daughter, Carol Daugherty of Los Angeles, CA, Great-grandson, Bradon Daugherty, Great-granddaughter, Madi Daugherty of Fulton, Great-granddaughter, Bailey Daugherty of Fulton, Sister, Colleen Elder, Son, David Daugherty of CA. Preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Bill Daugherty, Sisters: Vicki McSweeney, Barbara Taylor; Brothers: Gene Hardwick, David Speed Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
