Nathaniel Blake "Nate" Daugherty, 13, gained his heavenly fishing pole Sunday, September 6, 2020, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Nate was an energetic, fun loving prankster. He loved being outdoors and especially at the pond fishing. As soon as schoolwork was completed, he would head to the pond. He loved picking his fruit and giving or selling it in the community. He had a dream to open "Tater Farms," and his catch phrase was to be "Tater Farms—where you can get anything but taters!" Nate loved people and always put others before himself. He didn't care if he had anything as long as those around him had. He loved people and they loved him. His laugh and smile were contagious. Nate was survived by his parents Jimmy and Suzie (Parrett) Daugherty of Peppertown; siblings Shelbbie (Darius) Tolbert of Conway, AR, Brandon Daugherty of Peppertown, Ashleigh Daugherty of Peppertown, and Minnie Mouse Daugherty (his yorkie) of Peppertown; paternal grandparents Claude (Olene) Daugherty of Pascagoula; uncles and aunts, Ricky (Kim) Daugherty of Sandy Hook, Kevin (Jennifer Goff) Daugherty of Vancleave, MS, and Mary Sweeney of Dorsey; and many others; his loving cousins, Conner, Hunter, Andrew, Logan, Cole, Andrew, Zach, Jessica, Brittany, and many others; and his best friends, AC Ryan, Levi Garrett, Kayden Hewitt, Micah, and Leanna Howery. A Celebration of Nate's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Kennedy and Bro. Ricky Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to LYNCO (Love Your Neighbor Community Outreach) ministry to help feed the elderly, sick, shut-ins, and needy in our community. Condolences may be shared with Nate's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
