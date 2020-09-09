MANTACHIE -- Nathaniel Blake "Nate" Daugherty, 13, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Daugherty family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

