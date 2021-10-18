Robert Earl Daugherty, 80, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, surrounded by family at his home. He is the son of Z. G. Daugherty and Odell Pierce Daugherty born on January 8, 1941. On November 23, 1961, Robert married the former Delorise Fowler. As a generational farmer, Robert took great pride in tending to his family's land. Whether building fences, herding cattle, driving the tractor, or bailing hay with his late father, Z. G., Robert enjoyed all aspects of the farmer's life. Robert enjoyed picking and kind-heartedly teasing others especially his sister-in-law, Denise Lee. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delorise Daugherty of Chesterville; three children, Jeff Daugherty (Donna), Christy Witt (Chris), Chad Daugherty all of Chesterville; six grandchildren, Justin Daugherty (Gina), Elizabeth Wilson (Josh), Zachery Wilson, Montana Daugherty, Morgan Aldridge (Hayden Wells), and Robert "Blake" Aldridge; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Denise Lee (Tim), and Dellynn Kennedy (Brad) of Becker; two brothers-in-law, Fred Fowler (Joan), and Charles Fowler (Gail); numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Lindsay Miles and Noreka Siddell; and a beloved doxin, Doxie. He was preceded in death by parents, Z. G. and Odell Daugherty; brother, Maxwell Daugherty; one brother-in-law, J. W. Fowler; and one nephew. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Robert's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Will Busby officiating. Graveside services will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Justin Daugherty, Blake Aldridge, Hayden Wells, Travis Fowler, Zachery Wilson, and Dan Crane. Honorary pallbearers will be members of his Men's Sunday School Class at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
