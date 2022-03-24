Elizabeth Louise Davenport, 76, was born on January 7, 1946. She was a lifelong resident of the Prairie community and will always be remembered in a special way by those who knew her. She departed this earthly life on March 18, 2022 for a home eternal at her residence. Survivors include her four children: Sandra (Vernie) Dickens, Linda (Stevens) Washington, William Clyde Davenport Jr., Shiquita Davenport; two sisters: Mary Frances Johnson and Bernice McDavis; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, & several other relatives. Visitation will be held at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860 on Friday, March 25, 2022, 12 noon - 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Plain MB Church, 198 CR 184, Prairie, MS 39756 on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Pleasant Plain Cemetery following the services. Face Masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home of Okolona is in Charge of the Arrangements.
