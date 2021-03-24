Margarette Davenport, 76, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Lake Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.

