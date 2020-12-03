Alice Jane Davidson (82) passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. She was born June 29, 1938 to Roy and Ada Gilley. She was a life long resident of Thrasher, MS where she enjoyed gardening, planting flowers in her yard, helping in the community and being a part of the Thrasher Christmas Parade as matron of honor. She was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Rakestraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscumbia cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 Saturday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Jane is survived by her daughter, Janice Fox of Thrasher; two grandsons, Rocky Fox of Thrasher and Jeremiah Fox of Mobile, AL; two great-grand children, Daonna Fox of West Virginia and Colton Fox; five sisters, Louise Johnson of Marianna, FL, Lucille Parrish of Booneville, Joyce McCreary (Smith Ray) of Booneville, Elva Robinson (Bobby) of Corinth and Kathy Reed (Kenneth) of Booneville,; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pharis of Biggersville; and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents,; her son, Larry Bullard; one brother, Edward Gilley; two brother-in-laws, James Johnson and Bromley Parrish and the father of her children, Dorman Bullard. Special thanks to special friend and nurse, Ronna Null and the staff of Kindred Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
