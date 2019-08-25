Services to celebrate the life of Jason Bradley Davidson, 49, of Corinth are scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 PM at McPeters Funeral Directors with burial to follow in Henry Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at McPeters Funeral Home. Brad died on August 23, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center as a result of an auto accident. He was born in Memphis, TN on November 24, 1969 to the late John and Jeanine McCarty Davidson. He was a 1988 graduate of Corinth High School. Brad is survived by his wife, Valerie Davidson; son, Reed Gonzales; brother, Cullen Davidson and wife Lori; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Connie Reed; brother-in-law's, Jimmy Reed, Jr. and Michael Reed; uncle, Joe Jaudon cousins, Jay McKinney and wife Valerie, Matt McKinney, Brent Jaudon and wife Ashley, nieces, nephews, and a host of young students whose lives where brightened and influenced by Brad. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanine Davidson and a brother, Greg Davidson.
