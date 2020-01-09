HOUSTON, MS -- Clarence "Blue" Davidson, 62, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Saturday January 11 2020 at 3:00 pm at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church in Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Friday January 10 2020 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston MS in charge of arrangements . Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Church Cemetery in Prairie, MS.

