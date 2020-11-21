Clinton Davidson 95, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a truck driver, owned a bait shop, and he was a truck farmer that took great pride in growing and sharing his bounty with the community. He enjoyed gardening, preaching, pets especially dogs and cats. He was a member of New Beginnings Church in Guntown. Graveside services will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at Prentiss Memorial Gardens with Bro. Odie Hester and Bro. Dale Robinson officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Davidson; sons, Lee Davidson (Jan) and Curtis Davidson; step-daughters, Michelle Hess (Steve) and Felicia Moore (Cindy) ; sister-in-law, Brenda Easter (Joe); brother, Jerry Davidson (Loretta); (9) grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Ray Davidson; (5) brothers and (4) sisters. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

