Dr. Forster Davidson, 90, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Memphis. A Service honoring the life of Dr. Davidson will be at 3 PM Wednesday, April 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Dr. Davidson was born December 25, 1930 in Clay County, KY, the last surviving of twelve children born to the late Marion and Rebecca Mathis Davidson. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and enlisted as a volunteer for the USAID in India during the 1970's. Mr. Davidson had a lifelong interest in chemistry and the environment. He received a PHD from Purdue University in Soil Microbiology and was employed as a Soil Microbiologist with firms that included Research Seeds in St. Joseph, MO. and part ownership of Urbana Labs located in Illinois A Christian and avid outdoorsman, Dr. Davidson had a passion for gardening and enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of plants and farm life with his grandchildren. Hobbies included reading Sci-fi books, feeding birds and adopting stray dogs. Dr. Davidson will be remembered as a smart and generous man who loved and doted on his son and grandchildren. He lived a long and fruitful life and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 3 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife of 68 years, Nadya Stewart Davidson, one son, Dr. Michael Davidson (Gretchen ) of Germantown, TN and three grandchildren, Zach, Torie and Annaliese. He was also preceded in death by eleven siblings. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Dr. Davidson and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
