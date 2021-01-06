James L. Davidson, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home residence in Pheba, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Dixie Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Dixie Community Cemetery. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery.

