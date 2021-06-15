Joan Pritchard Davidson, 84, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the home of Martha Homan and Natalie Stone in Shannon. "Cricket" was blessed with their perfect care the last 2 years. Joan was born in the Palmetto Community of Lee County on February 26, 1937 to Norris and Mildred Metcalfe Pritchard, pioneer families in the Palmetto Community. She spent her childhood in Palmetto and always appreciated the families she grew up with. Joan graduated from Shannon High School in 1955, where she was a star basketball player and helped her team to the State Championship. She furthered her education, graduating with her associate's degree from Itawamba Junior College. After graduation, Joan began working for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, where she served the people of this area for 50 years; she retired in 2008. Joan loved her job and loved serving thousands of people with dignity, respect, compassion, and professionalism. On February 2, 1968, Joan married Joe Davidson. They had a faithful, loving, happy marriage until his death on August 16, 2015. Joan enjoyed bowling, water skiing, softball, and outdoor activities. She had many friends, and she loved being around people who respected her independent spirit and joviality. Joan was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Palmetto Baptist Church. Her legacy will include a life of service to her family, friends, and so many of the least, last, and most vulnerable souls in Lee County. A private service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be in Palmetto Cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 4PM-6PM today (Wed. June 16, 2021). The family has requested that everyone visiting wear a mask, which the funeral home will provide. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their lifelong friends. Survivors include her sister, Sara Pritchard Salzer (James) of Jacksonville, FL; two nieces, Johanna Salzer (Ryan Lash) of Atlanta, GA and Christianne Blumberg (David) of Jacksonville, FL; one great nephew, James Blumberg; one great niece, Adeline Lash; and her beloved caregivers, Martha Homan and Natalie Stone of Shannon. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kenneth Davidson; her parents, Norris and Mildred Metcalfe Pritchard; her brother, John Will Pritchard; and her grandparents, John and Maggie Jenkins Metcalfe. Those wishing to view the service online may do so at 12:30 PM Thursday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming where it will be archived. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Home Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.