67, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at his loving home in Vardaman. John Wesley Davidson was born to his late parents, Wesley Floyd Davidson and Ozella Norton-Davidson, on March 5, 1954 in Houston. Mr. John Wesley Davidson is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Davidson of 23 years, of Vardaman. Two daughters; Angela Stewart of Kansas City, MS and Stephanie Minor of North Chicago, Ill. Two sons; Detric Mayes and Amos Mayes, Jr. both of Houston, Texas. There are seven grandchildren; Kos Mosley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mark Minor, Jr. of Jefferson City, Missouri, Shamarkia Minor of North Dakota, Briana Minor of North Chicago, Illinois, Deshundrick Mayes of Greenville, MS, Travonte Hollins of Memphis, Tennessee, Jeterrious Randle of Una, MS, and also five great grandchildren. The visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Vardaman Cemetery with Rev. William Harper officiating. Please wear your face masks and social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
