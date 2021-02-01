Robert Lee Davidson, 51, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Prairie, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:30 AM -11:00 AM at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

