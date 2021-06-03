Mack Arthur Davidson, Sr., 51, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Chandler Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Chandler Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Chandler Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.