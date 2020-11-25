Willie Dell Davidson, Sr., 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

