Anthony ( Earl ) Davis Fulton-Anthony Earl Davis age 53 died Friday August 12, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. He had been disabled for most of his life. He enjoyed working on things, being a helping hand to others, spending time with family & friends and he was a Baptist. Services will be Monday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Jericho Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Shirley Michael Washington ( Glenn ), 2 daughters, Mandy Davis & Nikki Davis, sisters, Shirley Marie Davis, Toni Houston ( Benn ), Juanita Kladakis ( Andrew ), Patty Holcomb ( Mark ) and Julia Washington, brothers, Bobby Ray Davis ( Becky ), Steve Junior Davis (Nicole ) & James Joseph Davis, a host of Nieces & Nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his Father, Bobby Davis, brother, Jason Washington, Grandparents, Ivan & Juanita Michael and George & Willie Pearl Davis Pall Bearers will be Mark Holcomb, Michael Mace, Cody Jennings, Justin Scott Harris, Rick Jones and Glenn Washington. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 2 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.