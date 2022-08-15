Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Anthony ( Earl ) Davis Fulton-Anthony Earl Davis age 53 died Friday August 12, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. He had been disabled for most of his life. He enjoyed working on things, being a helping hand to others, spending time with family & friends and he was a Baptist. Services will be Monday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Jericho Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Shirley Michael Washington ( Glenn ), 2 daughters, Mandy Davis & Nikki Davis, sisters, Shirley Marie Davis, Toni Houston ( Benn ), Juanita Kladakis ( Andrew ), Patty Holcomb ( Mark ) and Julia Washington, brothers, Bobby Ray Davis ( Becky ), Steve Junior Davis (Nicole ) & James Joseph Davis, a host of Nieces & Nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his Father, Bobby Davis, brother, Jason Washington, Grandparents, Ivan & Juanita Michael and George & Willie Pearl Davis Pall Bearers will be Mark Holcomb, Michael Mace, Cody Jennings, Justin Scott Harris, Rick Jones and Glenn Washington. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 2 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.