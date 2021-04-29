Austin Reed 'Bubba' Davis died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on September 25, 1996 in Tupelo, MS to Scott. D. Davis and Jackie Lynn Hulsey Davis. Austin was a graduate of Mooreville High School in 2016 and a former member of the Mooreville-Eggville and Palmetto Old Union Fire Departments. He was a member of the Genesis Church of Tupelo. He loved his family, his MS State football, country music, and cooking for his family. He was an all-around jokester. A celebration of life service for Austin will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Calvin Gillard officiating. Burial will follow in Eddington Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to service time Saturday only at the funeral home. Survivors include his loving father, Scott D. Davis and step-mother Makesha L. Davis; brother Devin Sean Davis and wife Ashley Albritton Davis; and step-brother, Avery William Gardner, all of Pontotoc, MS; his grandparents, Eldon and Fay Hulsey of Skyline, Jackie Rayburn Davis of the Auburn Community, and step-grandmother Sharee Lewis Clontz of North Carolina; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Lynn Hulsey Davis; his grandfather, Thomas Davis, and grandmother, Frances Whitaker; great-grandmothers, Viola Whitaker and Opal Smith; his uncle, Eldon D. "Bubba" Hulsey, Jr.; and one cousin, Brandy Marie Chambliss. Pallbearers will be James Bruce, Dakota Zeigler, Cory Jones, Quinton Lyles, Desmon Hayes, Wayne George, and Tristin Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Gardner and Bryan Cheney. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
