Barbara Dale Childers Davis, 80, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. She was born on March 6, 1939, to George Otis and Wilmeta Hodges Childers in Tippah County - Mississippi. She was an avid Pianist, known to most as just Mom. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother. Barbara was a former employee of Genesco and a pastor's wife for 50 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Lee Foley and Dr. Micah Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Wier's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 PM and continue Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 7:00 AM until service time at McBride Funeral Home. Barbara is survived by her husband: Bro. Charles Lyndle Davis, Sr; one daughter: Cindy Davis Hubbard (Gerald) of Pittsboro, MS; one son: Charles L. Davis, Jr (Pam) of Ripley, MS; four grandsons: Brad Davis (Pam) of Madison, MS, Josh Davis (Shonda) of Ripley, MS, Wesley Davis (Chelsea) of Ripley, MS, Ben Hellums (Christine) of Oxford, MS; two granddaughters: Jayla Hubbard of Oxford, MS, Jessica Hardin (Dustin) of Pittsboro, MS; eleven great-grandchildren: Cade Davis, Cooper Davis, Clark Davis, Cora Davis, Andi Kate Davis, Saylor Davis, Derek Anderson Hellums, Wyatt Hellums, Davis Hellums, Oliver Hellums, Colton Hardin. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Johnny H. Childers, G. W. Childers; two sisters: Pauline Kelly and Helen Pruitt. Pallbearers will be Brad Davis, Josh Davis, Wesley Davis, Ben Hellums, Dustin Hardin, Mike Pruitt; Honorary Pallbearers will be the great-grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy for the Davis family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
