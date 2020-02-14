RIPLEY, MS -- Barbara Dale Childers Davis, 80, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wier's Chapel Cemetery.

