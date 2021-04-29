Belinda Rhea Davis, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 24, 1951 in New Albany to the late Malcolm Eugene and Haskell Shirley Rhea. She was a retired shipping manager of Nike. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00, followed by a graveside service at 2:00p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery. Bro. David Grumbach will officiate. She is survived by a daughter, Hailey Rhea Taylor; a grandson, Casen Rhea Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Rhea. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Rhea. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
