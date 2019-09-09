Betty Lorraine Davis, 85, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born March 3, 1934, in Burnwell, Alabama, to Rufus Alan and Nellerine Harper Glover. Mrs. Betty, as most people called her, was an avid gardener and had one of the prettiest yards in Fulton. She also enjoyed cooking, canning, and going to Cracker Barrell. It had been said by her daughters, that she had visited four the last few months of her life, and the staff knew her name at all four. She was the faithful wife of Bro. Jimmie Davis, and was by his side for 67 years of marriage. She married her true love in September of 1951, and together they had three loving daughters, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Mrs. Betty always loved taking care of her family and always put them first. She always cooked everyone's favorite dish and filled up two tables and a desert table every time a daughter's family came to visit. She was also well known or her beautiful hair and was lovingly called Betty Bouffant by her grands. She kept up with the weather daily, and called her family members to tell them if it would rain when they were planned to travel or attend an event. One of her grandchildren told her she should be a "Weather Woman", and another said ,"No", nobody could see the maps for her hair. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos and Bro. Leroy Dutton officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include three daughters, Jane Rather (David) of Tupelo and Holly Springs, Jimmie Nell Davis of Pelahatchie, and Anita Williamson (Stan) of Golden; six grandchildren, Justin Gregory (Dana) of Brandon, Jill Gregory of Ridgeland, Brandon Williamson of Golden, Bryan Williamson (Viviana) of Vicksburg, Alexis Rather of Baton Rouge, LA, Kate Killough (Chris) of Corinth; seven great grandchildren, Garrett Gregory, Makenzie Williamson, Brantley Williamson, Greenlee Gregory, Jacob Quinn, Diego Elias Williamson, and Miller Killough; one sister, Joyce Wingo of Empire, AL; several close nieces and nephews, and her precious and loving care-giver and traveling buddy, Debra Jones Frederick (Eddie) of Fulton. She was preceded in death by husband, Bro. Jimmie Davis, who died January 9, 2019; one sister, Nila Wright; one brother, Larry Glover; her father and mother in law, Claude and Lula Davis; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Justin Gregory, Brandon Williamson, Bryan Williamson, David Rather, Stan Williamson, and Chris Killough. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Fikes, Edwin Ballinger, Jeffrey Ballinger, Doris Gann, Tom and Janice Parker, and Mike and Sherry Bennett. Visitation will be from Noon until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family wishes thank her wonderful and devoted hospice care nurses, Nicole McCracken and Sonya Carruthers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS, 38803, or Union Grove Baptist Church, % Rodney Farrar, 5 Farrar Dr. Fulton, MS 38843, or Lebanon Baptist Church, 810 Berry Circle, Fayette, AL 35555. Online condolences may be shared with the Davis family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
