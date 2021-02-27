Beulah Kate Smith Davis, 97 passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Beulah was born in Itawamba County on December 30, 1923, to Beverly "Bulo" Smith and Omie Belle Reich Smith. Beulah graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1942. She was married for 53 years to Doyle Davis. She worked as a bookkeeper for Doyle Davis & Sons until her retirement in 1985. She managed U-Lock-It Storage for 18 years. She enjoyed over 40 years as a member of the South Fulton Homemaker's Club. Beulah was an active member of the Fulton Church of Christ since 1945. She planned bereavement meals and meals for the sick for a number of years and taught children's classes in the church. She was known far and wide for her baking abilities, especially her caramel cakes. She was an exceptional seamstress. She lived out her favorite bible scripture, Proverbs 22:1. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Cody Hardin officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be from noon until service time. To honor Beulah's love of jewelry, please wear your favorite piece of jewelry. Survivors include two sons, Mickey Davis of McKinney, Texas, and Richard Davis (Maggie) of Fulton; one daughter, Katy Hardin (Eddie) of Fulton; one daughter-in-law, Susan Davis of Fulton; ten grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Davis; a son, Benny Davis; daughter-in-law, Marty Davis; parents Beverly "Bulo" Smith and Omie Belle Reich Smith; three brothers, Lloyd Smith, Troyce Smith, and Clyde Smith; and three sisters, Madie Davis, Zola Mae Wade Underwood, and Mittie Lee Alexander Goodwin In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834; or to Maywood Christian Camp, c/o Hamilton Church of Christ, 2376 Military Street South, Hamilton, AL 35570. Condolences may be shared with the Davis family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.