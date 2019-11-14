Bo River Davis, 13, was reunited with his father in heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on a cold morning, January 15, 2006, to Austin Barry and Paisley Beth Garrett Davis. He was an 8th grade student at Mantachie Schools. He enjoyed gaming with his friends, Mantachie FFA, body building and learning from his daddy down here, Dave Loague. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a member of Power Zone gym, where he competed in numerous powerlifting competitions, and never missed a yoga class. Bo River was a bright and happy young man. He will forever be his mama's baby boy. Until we are reunited, our hearts will forever have a missing piece. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Clayton and Bro. Matt Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his parents, Dave and Beth Loague of Mantachie; his grandparents, Barry and Carolyn Davis of Mantachie, Bobbie Garrett of Nettleton, Richard and Debbie Garrett of Saltillo, and David and Tammy Loague of Peppertown; His Aunt Summie Brown (Ray) of Mantachie; uncles, Josh Davis (Sarah) of Fulton and Alex Davis (Danielle) of Mantachie; and aunt Kristen Adams (CJ) of Fulton; numerous cousins from all three sides of his family and other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Austin B. Davis. Pallbearers will be Dave Loague, Russ Gordon, Clay Johnson, Drew Garrett, Joshua Brown, Austin Todd, Mark Roberts, Josh Davis, Alex Davis, and Jason Jaggers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Davis and Kullen Davis. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
