Bobby Gene "Winky" Davis passed away August 24, 2021. Bobby was born April 19, 1939, the youngest child of Carl and Irona Davis. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1957 where he played football and basketball. An avid passionate fan of "The Maroon and White" (MSU), he and his family attended football and basketball games for many years. After high school Bobby worked for the Pontotoc Progress as their photographer. He then became a professional photographer where he and his help, devoted wife, shot lasting memories for many, many weddings, graduations, reunions, families, etc. Bobby worked at IJC for many years teaching Adult Basic Education classes. He was a longtime Rotary Club member, serving as President multiple terms. Bobby loved his Lord and was a devoted, active member of First Baptist Church of Pontotoc most of his life. He played golf every Sunday afternoon with his friends and two sons for as long as he was able. He married his love, Wanda Lee Morrison on September 10, 1960. They had two sons, Ted and Tracy. Thru his life's journey, Bobby was a devoted son, husband, proud father and grandfather (Bandaddy and Papaw), and friend. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda, 1 son, Tracy; 3 grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, and Blake Davis(Abby); 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Young and Thelma Morrison; daughter-in-law, Darlene Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Ted. He was the last surviving sibling of 5 children, Billy David, Ruby Clay, Ray Davis, and Polly Johnson. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Wednesday, August 25th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Services will be at the church on Thursday, August 26th at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Wally Henry, Jamie Mitchell, Wesley Walls, David Ferguson, Terry Lynn Donaldson, and Mickey Mapp. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Young, Billy Quay Montgomery, Barnell Griffin, and Jim Long.
