CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Brother Byron Wayne Davis, 54, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at home in Cedar Bluff, MS. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Cedar Bluff, MS.

