With a mixture of profound sadness and great joy, we announce that Cathy Jean Davis has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father. Born Cathy Jean Crabtree on January 6, 1953, in Memphis, TN to parents Thomas Earl Crabtree and Peggy Jean Crabtree, she had a lively and fun childhood with four brothers and sisters. She married her husband of 48 1/2 years, Donald Paul Davis on August 6, 1971, wearing a bright blue minidress that was as bright and wonderful as her personality. Cathy and Donnie had two children, Terri Lynn Ellis and Tommy (Thomas) Edward Davis. Cathy owned and operated the Rabbit Patch Daycare for 27 years. She loved each and every one of her babies there. Cathy loved the Lord with all her heart and faithfully attended her beloved Church, Oak Ridge Christian Church for 41 years. She worked with the youth and was active in the ladies group. Cathy loved puzzles, Patsy Cline, Mexican food (Taco Bell), singing and camping. She loved to entertain and held frequent family gatherings at her home. She loved to sit and relax on her front porch with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be 4 PM Sunday, March 29, 2019, at Oak Ridge Christian Church with Bro. Archie Taflinger and Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Private family burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be 2 - 4 Sunday at the church. She leaves behind her husband, Donnie; daughter Terri Ellis (Eddie); her son Tommy (Patience); her grandchildren, Eddie Ellis (Shay), Randy Ellis (Taylor), Ricky Ellis, Darian Johnson (Justin), and Anthony Davis. She also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, Gary Crabtree (Carol), Donna Strickland, Jim Crabtree (Pam) and Gail Brummitt (John). Pallbearers will be Eddie Allen Ellis, Ricky Ellis, Randy Ellis, Anthony Davis, Eddie Ellis, Justin Johnson, Terry Kincade and Tommy Peeples. Cathy wanted everyone to know that she will be hard to recognize in Heaven as she will be in her new "skinny" Heavenly body. Cathy had a wonderful sense of humor, an amazing spirit, a huge loving heart, and great love for her Lord, her family and countless friends. She will be forever in our heart and forever missed. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
