Cindy R. Davis passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 58. Cindy was born in Illinois on April 22, 1963, the daughter of Harold and Jean Miller Sanford. She grew up in Lee County and graduated from Shannon High School. Cindy was a child care worker for the Circle of Friends Daycare and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Cindy loved to shop and could find a great deal every time she went. However, the shopping was seldom for her. Most of those deals were for her beloved grandchildren and other family members. Cindy was adored by her family and they will miss her greatly. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Doug Davis Jr. of Ecru; two children, Meagan Gaines (Adam) of Ingomar and Brandon Davis of Ecru; two grandchildren, Selah Grace and Grayson Gaines; her brother, Harold Sanford Jr. of Saltillo; two sisters, Genia Buse (Otis) of Saltillo and Leigh Ann Orr of Verona; and her mother Jean Sanford of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sanford Sr. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of Cindy's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Saltillo Chapel with Rev. Rusty Miller officiating. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Hannon, Jonah Fields, Kasey Buse, and Matt Breaux. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
