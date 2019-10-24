Darlene Moses Davis, 54, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the NMMC. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to classic rock, spoiling her grandchildren and she was a Christian. Remember the happy times! Come celebrate her life with us at Tishomingo State Park Lodge, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Doris Moses of Booneville; daughters, Brandy Schaum (William) of Frankstown and Elisa Griffin (Justin) of Millington, TN; brother, William Moses of Booneville; grandchildren, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Breanna, Will and Drew Schaum; two nieces, one great-niece; three great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Moses and a sister, Pat Holland. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfunerservice.com

