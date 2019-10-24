Darlene Moses Davis, 54, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the NMMC. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to classic rock, spoiling her grandchildren and she was a Christian. Remember the happy times! Come celebrate her life with us at Tishomingo State Park Lodge, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Doris Moses of Booneville; daughters, Brandy Schaum (William) of Frankstown and Elisa Griffin (Justin) of Millington, TN; brother, William Moses of Booneville; grandchildren, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Breanna, Will and Drew Schaum; two nieces, one great-niece; three great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Moses and a sister, Pat Holland. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfunerservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.