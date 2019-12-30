BOONEVILLE -- Deann Davis, 66, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Cornerstone Health and Rehab in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at funeral home.

