Muriel Diane Moffett Davis, 70, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 10, 1950 in Amory to Elmo Carlos and Christine Sanders Moffett. She attended Becker and Amory schools and she married Raymond Davis on June 30, 1967. She was a homemaker and totally devoted to her family in raising her children and to Junior. For many years, Diane was caretaker to her mother and mother-in-law and always put others' needs above her own. A talented pianist, she played for Antioch Baptist Church having begun playing at the age of 5. She loved gospel music and attending singings. She and her family would often travel out west and especially going to Yellowstone. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Kerry Nelson and Bro. Shay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbrier Cemetery. In addition to her husband of nearly 55 years, Junior Davis, she is survived by two daughters, Melissa Smith of Becker and Michelle Johnson (Will) of Mooreville; sisters-in-law, Barbara Moffett, Dorothy Moffett, and Jan Fairly; her grandchildren, Bo Camp (Rebecca), Brandon Camp (Elyse), Mikayla Johnson Pracht (Caleb), Austin Johnson, and Shay Johnson; great grandchildren, Blair Camp, Daltyn Camp, Lilli Camp, EttaClaire Camp, and Hank Camp; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friends, Raymond and Jeannie Layton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elmo Carlos, Jr. and Donnie Ray Moffett; great grandchild, Elijah Camp; brother-in-law, Danny Davis; and mother-in-law, Ruby Beasley. Pallbearers will be Bo Camp, Brandon Camp, Austin Johnson, Daltyn Camp, Raymond Layton, Randy Parker, and Hank Camp. A special thanks from the family is extended to Legacy Hospice for their care. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
